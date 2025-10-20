  • search in Khaleej Times
Kajol celebrates 30 years of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

The actress took to Instagram, thanking fans for the 'phenomenal love'

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 3:19 PM

Kajol is celebrating 30 years of the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', offering a heartfelt tribute through social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a poster of the film, which also stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and expressed her gratitude to fans for their love.

"DDLJ completes 30 years today in time, but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody's hearts and minds simply cannot be counted. Thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way!" she wrote.

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Adding a witty touch to it, Kajol also shared a hilarious joke about the film and added, "Slide to see how far it really has gone."

Fans instantly flooded the comment section with overwhelming messages as they joined in the celebrations on 30 years of DDLJ. A fan wrote, "Among your films that will never be erased from memory and will always remain alive," while another added, "A classic defined, a generation inspired. Three decades of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and still, every scene is perfect. Thank you for the magic, Raj and Simran."

Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Earlier, the official handle of Yash Raj Films also paid a tribute to the SRK and Kajol starrer. "Raj & Simran, forever and always! Celebrating three decades of timeless romance, unforgettable moments, and hearts that still skip a beat at every "palat," the post's caption read.

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

It was shot in India, London, and Switzerland.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.