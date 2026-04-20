Kajol and Ajay Devgn pen heartfelt notes on Instagram to mark daughter Nysa's birthday

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 12:04 PM
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Parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned a heartwarming birthday wish for their beloved daughter Nysa Devgan on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a series of candid pictures of herself and Nysa from what appears to be a festive celebration. With Kajol in a saree and Nysa in a vibrant ethnic ensemble, the mother-daughter duo looked elegant in the pictures.

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Alongside the images, Kajol shared a deeply emotional message that reflected her bond with her daughter. She wrote, "I am so blessed. She was born, and the world changed. I thank God every day for you, my darling. You are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to you and me"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXVzTs3Ap2b/?

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback childhood picture of Nysa on her birthday. While extending his birthday wish, the actor highlighted the innocent smile of his daughter, saying that it's just not an expression but a memory etched deeply into his heart, as a symbol of her innocence, joy, and the light she brings into his life.

"That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that's the version of you that always stays with me. May you forever smile with this much happiness. Happy birthday my lil girl," said Ajay Devgn.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXV6wEsiL8G/?

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

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