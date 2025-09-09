Kajal Aggarwal shuts down 'amusing' rumours of her death with witty post

Kajal Aggarwal is the latest entrant to the list of celebrities declared dead by social media hoaxes. However, the Tamil and Telugu actor, took to social media to clear the air surrounding her demise.

In a cheeky message posted on X, the actor, best known for her roles in Thuppakki and Brahmotsavam said that the news was "quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue".

Iâve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, itâs quite amusing because itâs absolutely untrue. ð



By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well â¤ï¸



I kindly requestâ¦ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 8, 2025

"By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well," she went on to add. "Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead."

Her response came in the wake of a flood of rumours on social media on September 8, which said the actor met with an accident and died. Aggarwal's clarification, however, put a lid on such claims.

Aggarwal made her acting debut in the 2004 Bollywood romance drama Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... The movie starred Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with Aggarwal playing a minor role.

She would, however, establish herself as a leading actor in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the years to come. Her first Telugu movie was Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007), while Pazhani marked her debut in Tamil cinema a year later. From Magadheera, Naan Mahaan Alla, to Temper, Comali and Jilla, she has starred in many blockbusters in these languages.

Aggarwal, 40, is considered one of south Indian cinema's highest-paid actors. She was last seen in the Salman Khan movie Sikandar and will next be seen in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3.

In October 2020, Aggarwal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple have a two-year-old son named Neil.

Death hoaxes surrounding celebrities isn't a new phenomenon. From Raza Murad to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade and Norah Fatehi, many Indian personalities have been in the unenviable situation of reading their obituaries and condolences on social media over the past few years.