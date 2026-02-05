G-Dragon is coming to Dubai: All you need to know about 'Krazy Super Concert'

The King of K-Pop, G-Dragon, is coming to Dubai, and if you're an ardent follower of all things Korea, you have every reason to feel excited.

The South Korean singer, songwriter and entrepreneur will headline the Krazy Super Concert on February 17 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, which can accommodate up to 22,000 fans. Expect the K-pop idol to deliver some of his biggest hits, including Too Bad, Crooked, Fantastic Baby and Heartbreaker, among others.

That's not all. G-Dragon will be accompanied by music mogul Jay Park, Chinese pop superstar KUN, returning ‘Krazy’ performer Kim JongKook, Korean singer and dancer Yein, and chart-topping soloist, Yerin.

General admission tickets and VIP packages are available for the public and can be purchased online on the website of the Coca-Cola Arena. Prices start from Dh399. The event starts at 7pm, doors open an hour earlier.

Know your K-Pop idols

G-Dragon is credited with propelling K-Pop on to the global stage, churning out countless hits since his debut as the leader of the Korean boy band BIGBANG. He has consistently led new trends through experimental sounds that shatter musical boundaries and through groundbreaking stage performances. G-Dragon's influence extends beyond music into fashion, art, and various other fields, making him a a global trendsetter.

Jay Park, who has played a pivotal role in shaping modern Korean and Asian-American music, is a defining figure in modern K-pop culture.

Kim JongKook, best known from the Korean show, Running Man, has a slew of hits to his repertoire, including Loveable, Stand Still and White Love. He remains one of Korea’s most recognised and beloved public figures.

Yein and Yerin are among K-Pop's rising voices and are venturing into their solo careers after performing for their respective groups. The artistes are noted for their distinctive tones and command a worldwide fan base. Chinese singer and songwriter KUN rounds off this stellar line-up of the evening.

“We're thrilled to bring the KRAZY Super Concert brand to Dubai, a city that perfectly mirrors our vision of global connection and innovation,” said Luffy Huang, CEO of One Pulse Group. “With G-Dragon leading this historic lineup we are not just hosting a concert; we are delivering an unforgettable cultural milestone for fans in the Middle East."