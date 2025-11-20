K-drama star couple Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin to marry after 10 years of dating

Another K-drama fairytale is set to come true! 'Our Blues' stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin are getting married this December, after 10 years of dating publicly.

“Shin and Kim have promised to become lifelong partners, building on the deep trust they’ve developed over their long relationship," their agency AM Entertainment announced Thursday.

“The wedding will take place privately on December 20 in Seoul, attended by family, relatives and close friends," the statement said, adding that both actors will continue with their careers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Kim also uploaded a handwritten letter on his fan community Thursday, stating, “I wanted to share this news first with (my fandom), who always give me unconditional love and support despite my shortcomings.”

“Yes, I’m getting married. I’m going to build a family with the person who has been by my side for a long time, and we’re ready to walk forward together.”

Kim Woo-bin was most recently seen in the K-drama 'Genie, Make a Wish', set in Dubai. Actress Shin Min-a has also starred in some popular dramas, including the hit rom-com, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'.