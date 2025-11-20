  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB clear.png28°C

K-drama star couple Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin to marry after 10 years of dating

Kim Woo-bin uploaded a handwritten letter on his fan community to announce their wedding in December

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 9:26 PM

Top Stories

Over Dh200,000 fees: Inside Dubai's most costly school where students build mini Teslas

Over Dh200,000 fees: Inside Dubai's most costly school where students build mini Teslas

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

Saudi bus fire, Air India crash: 7 sole survivors of recent tragic incidents

Saudi bus fire, Air India crash: 7 sole survivors of recent tragic incidents

Another K-drama fairytale is set to come true! 'Our Blues' stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin are getting married this December, after 10 years of dating publicly.

“Shin and Kim have promised to become lifelong partners, building on the deep trust they’ve developed over their long relationship," their agency AM Entertainment announced Thursday.

Recommended For You

Dubai: Emirates Islamic Bank to close 5 branches amid rationalising network

Dubai: Emirates Islamic Bank to close 5 branches amid rationalising network

UAE offers condolences to Peru over victims of deadly bus crash

UAE offers condolences to Peru over victims of deadly bus crash

No passports, queues: Dubai plans 'red carpet' airport experience at Al Maktoum

No passports, queues: Dubai plans 'red carpet' airport experience at Al Maktoum

Ariana Grande opens up on possibility of 'Wicked 3'

Ariana Grande opens up on possibility of 'Wicked 3'

Johnson Controls’ new building automation system sets new industry standard

Johnson Controls’ new building automation system sets new industry standard

 

“The wedding will take place privately on December 20 in Seoul, attended by family, relatives and close friends," the statement said, adding that both actors will continue with their careers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Kim also uploaded a handwritten letter on his fan community Thursday, stating, “I wanted to share this news first with (my fandom), who always give me unconditional love and support despite my shortcomings.”

“Yes, I’m getting married. I’m going to build a family with the person who has been by my side for a long time, and we’re ready to walk forward together.”

Kim Woo-bin was most recently seen in the K-drama 'Genie, Make a Wish', set in Dubai. Actress Shin Min-a has also starred in some popular dramas, including the hit rom-com, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'.