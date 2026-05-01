'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Justin Theroux calls his character 'silly', 'most fun' role

Actor Justin Theroux opened up about his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, describing his character as "silly" and saying he had the most fun "being ridiculous" on screen, according to People.

Speaking at the film's premiere, Theroux, 54, teased his character Benji Barnes.

"The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was," Theroux said. "To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes — I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I'm bald, but then it's like my hair's falling out — that was the most fun."

The sequel reunites original cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, along with director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who adapted Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel for the original film.

New additions to the cast include Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu and B. J. Novak.

Theroux also praised his co-star Blunt, calling her a highlight of the shoot. "She's a riot. She cracks me up," he said.

Earlier, in a December 2025 interaction, Theroux described working with Streep as a "thrilling" experience, joking, "It goes without saying she's a professional, but after a few minutes of nerves, you immediately realise, 'Oh, she's just a really quality actress that I'm getting to work with,'" he said, as quoted by People.

The actor attended the premiere alongside his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, shortly after the couple welcomed their first child earlier this month.