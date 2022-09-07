Justin Bieber's Dubai shows not cancelled, say organisers, but updates expected

The Coca-Cola Arena shared the news on Instagram.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 3:50 PM

Following Justin Bieber’s Tuesday announcement that he was taking a break from touring due to health reasons, the status of his Dubai shows (October 8 and 9) was clarified by local organisers.

In a since deleted caption on their Instagram page, Coca-Cola Arena wrote; “In light of the most recent news about @JustinBieber's Dubai shows please note that they have NOT been cancelled. We wish Justin a speedy recovery and can't wait to see him back on stage again soon. We will continue to share updates as the Dubai shows approach.”

The venue also shared a message from concert organiser Thomas Ovesen of Top Entertainment.

“We just have to give the artist time to find out what time off he needs to resume the tour and we all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first. We can’t wait to see him back on the road and we’re standing by for further updates which we will share with you as the Dubai show dates approaches.”

Bieber was in the midst of his rescheduled Justice World Tour and had just performed at Rock in Rio in Brazil when he made the announcement on Instagram. There are about 70 shows still left in the tour that is expected to end in March 2023.

Further updates still awaited from the local organisers.