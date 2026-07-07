Will Justin Bieber perform at the Fifa World Cup final? Here’s what we know

Social media has been flooded with videos and posts claiming that Justin Bieber will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, sending fans into a frenzy. While the rumours have gained traction online, FIFA has yet to officially confirm the singer as part of the historic halftime show.

The speculation began after reports claimed that Bieber was in talks to join the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final. The performance is expected to take place on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, where the tournament final will be held.

For now, FIFA and Global Citizen have only confirmed Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as part of the halftime show. The event will be produced by Global Citizen, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin involved as curator.

The rumours have also been fuelled by Bieber's recent show of support for Canada's national team during the tournament. Ahead of Canada's Round of 16 clash against Morocco, the singer shared the Canadian flag on his Instagram alongside the caption: "SEND YOUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO TEAM CANADA. PLAYING NOW #fifaworldcup2026."

Despite the support from one of Canada's biggest stars, the match ended in disappointment for the team, with Morocco securing a 3-0 victory over Canada to book its place in the quarter-finals.

Following the reports, fans began sharing edited posters, videos and images that make Bieber’s appearance seem official. But neither FIFA nor Bieber’s team has confirmed that he will perform.

The rumours come as fans continue to speculate about Bieber’s return to major live performances. The singer has kept a lower profile in recent years, making the possibility of a World Cup appearance even more talked about online.

Until an official announcement is made, Bieber’s reported appearance remains speculation rather than a confirmed performance.