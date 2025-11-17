  • search in Khaleej Times
Justin Bieber suffers "gnarly" fall from electric skateboard

The 'Peaches' hitmaker told fans on social media that the injury to his hip has left him struggling even with basic movements such as laughing and talking

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 11:45 AM

Singer Justin Bieber has revealed that he is dealing with significant pain after a hard fall from his Onewheel electric skateboard, telling fans the injury has left him struggling with basic movements such as laughing and talking, according to Page Six.

"My rib hurts so bad, bro," the 31-year-old singer said during a four-hour Twitch livestream. "That is hurting me badly, bro. I'm trying to play it cool."

Describing the moment of impact, Bieber said, "I fell on my side on that Onewheel and landed on my [hip]."

Despite the discomfort, the Peaches hitmaker pushed ahead with a live rehearsal for the 2026 Coachella Music Festival. Holding his ribs while seated on a couch, he told viewers, "Bro, that fall the other day? It hurts to laugh, talk."

This is not the first time Bieber has been seen nursing an injury. In June, photos obtained by Page Six showed the Grammy winner wearing a black knee brace on his left leg as he arrived at Voda Spa in West Hollywood, California. He paired the brace with a bright red hoodie, teal athletic shorts and blue slides, completing the look with a backwards cap.

The singer has increasingly used Twitch to share personal updates. In October, he opened up about a "tense" moment with his wife, Hailey Bieber, during the August 2024 birth of their son, Jack Blues.

Bieber said he felt his fatherly instincts kick in when he believed Hailey's doula was "pushing him to the side" as he tried to comfort his wife. The situation caused a brief conflict between the couple.

"It's instinctual to be a dad and to, like, be there," he explained, adding that while he understood the doula's role, he also needed to be "in there too".

Hailey, feeling "anxious" over his strong emotions, encouraged him to apologise and "clear the air." Bieber said he did so, later telling the doula not to "take away from his moment either as the dad." He added, "I've got good instincts with this stuff, too," according to Page Six.