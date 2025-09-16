Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter among headliners at Coachella 2026

Singers Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma are slated to headline the music festival Coachella 2026 on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California, reported Variety.

All of the headliners have graced the Coachella stage in the past. Carpenter performed at last year's festival, while Karol G brought out Becky G and J Balvin during her 2022 appearance, and Bieber popped up as a guest at four separate Coachellas, reported Variety.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Coachella shared the full lineup of the singers at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Tuesday.

Coachella 2025 featured headlining performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, as well as Travis Scott.

Lady Gaga reprised her hit song 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' during the first night of Coachella 2025, bringing back memories of filming the movie.

The song was originally performed with co-star Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film.

Artists including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Benson Boone, Megan Thee Stallion and more descended upon the desert for both weekends, which took place on April 11-13 and April 18-20.