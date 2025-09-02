  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg39°C

Justin Bieber shows up at Indian wedding in Los Angeles; poses for pics with the bride

Viral video shows a casually dressed pop star making time for his fans

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 2:04 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to more than 1,400: Govt spokesman

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to more than 1,400: Govt spokesman

Sharjah: Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after 3 months of seizure

Sharjah: Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after 3 months of seizure

Five important Dubai school rules that parents need to know this year

Five important Dubai school rules that parents need to know this year

Looks like Justin Bieber has a thing for Indian weddings.

A year and some after he performed at THAT Ambani wedding, he was seen at another glam nuptial event recently.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

AI and cybersecurity: Reputation in the age of Deepfakes

thumb-image

Yemen: Houthis vow to intensify attacks on Israel after killing of group's PM

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Afghanistan beat UAE by 38 runs on an emotional day

thumb-image

UAE: Gold jewellers pin hopes on festivals, wedding season for higher sales

thumb-image

Floods leave women struggling in Pakistan's relief camps

 

Economic Times reported that the Baby singer made a starling appearance at an Indian wedding in Los Angeles, where he surprised everyone – from guests to social media fans – including the bride.

A video shared by a fan club, captioned, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA,” has since gone viral.

Once he had surprised everyone, the Never Say Never singer was seen talking to the bride and posing for pictures with very happy bridesmaids.

Of course, Bieber wasn’t quite dressed up for the occasion – he wore a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a blue fur coat – while those around him were bedecked in all manner of traditional wear, from saris to sherwanis and lots of gold jewellery.

Bieber is currently enjoying the success of his latest album, Swag, featuring Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and gospel icon Marvin Winans.