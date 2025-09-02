Justin Bieber shows up at Indian wedding in Los Angeles; poses for pics with the bride

Looks like Justin Bieber has a thing for Indian weddings.

A year and some after he performed at THAT Ambani wedding, he was seen at another glam nuptial event recently.

Economic Times reported that the Baby singer made a starling appearance at an Indian wedding in Los Angeles, where he surprised everyone – from guests to social media fans – including the bride.

A video shared by a fan club, captioned, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA,” has since gone viral.

Once he had surprised everyone, the Never Say Never singer was seen talking to the bride and posing for pictures with very happy bridesmaids.

Of course, Bieber wasn’t quite dressed up for the occasion – he wore a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a blue fur coat – while those around him were bedecked in all manner of traditional wear, from saris to sherwanis and lots of gold jewellery.

Bieber is currently enjoying the success of his latest album, Swag, featuring Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and gospel icon Marvin Winans.



