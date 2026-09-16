Justin Bieber, Harry Styles reportedly on 2027 Super Bowl halftime wishlist

Justin Bieber and Harry Styles are reportedly among the names being considered for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show.

According to TMZ, both singers are high on Roc Nation’s shortlist of potential performers for next year’s show, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z, works with the NFL on its live music entertainment and helps select the halftime performer.

However, neither Justin nor Harry has been approached about performing yet, and sources told TMZ that both singers are currently considered unlikely to accept the opportunity if an offer is made.

Neither artist has previously headlined a Super Bowl halftime show.

Justin has, however, already had a major halftime appearance this year, performing during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in July. He also returned to the stage earlier in the year with performances at the Grammys and Coachella.

Harry, meanwhile, has also been back on stage this year, including a residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The reports come as attention begins to turn towards who will follow Bad Bunny, who headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium.

Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027.

The venue last hosted the game in 2022, when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar led the halftime show, with 50 Cent making a surprise appearance.

An official performer for 2027 has not yet been announced, with the NFL typically revealing its halftime headliner around September.

For now, Justin and Harry remain names on the reported wishlist, with neither singer confirmed to be in negotiations for the show.