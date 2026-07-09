Justin Bieber added to Fifa World Cup final's star-studded halftime show

FIFA confirmed the rumors on Wednesday: Justin Bieber has joined the star-studded lineup for the World Cup final halftime show.

Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira have committed to perform during the 11-minute halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Bieber explained his decision in a statement: "The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I'm grateful to be part of this halftime show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

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Chris Martin of Coldplay, the Muppets (featuring Kermit and Miss Piggy), Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus from Staten Island, N.Y., also are slated to perform during a show that will help raise $100 million for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.