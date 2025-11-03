Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed after missing deadline

It seems like Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's much-publicised legal war is nearing its end, with the director-actor having his lawsuit dismissed.

According to TMZ, Baldoni has missed the deadline to appeal a judge's ruling that dismissed his lawsuits against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and a news publication. In the final judgment that was recently entered in the case, the judge rejected all the claims made by Baldoni against the star couple and the publication.

While the ruling came out in June, allowing time for Baldoni to make an appeal, he failed to do so before the deadline.

On the other hand, Lively's claims against her It Ends With Us co-star and director remain intact, as she looks forward to ensuring that Baldoni pays her attorneys' fees for defending against his claims.

Lively had sued Baldoni in December last year, accusing him and his publicists of spreading false stories about her in the media after she spoke about sexual harassment during the film's production. Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing her of ruining his reputation, but that case was dismissed later.

Lively's legal team alleged, per the July 11 filing, that Baldoni's team had previously "refused Ms Lively's reasonable requests" to cooperate.

"Defendants have not denied that their intent is to manufacture a harassing publicity stunt by requiring Ms Lively to parade through paparazzi," the request stated, "or by inviting unknown attendees to the deposition, including members of the media or social media influencers, or any other number of abusive tactics," reported E! News.

"Despite Ms Lively's repeated efforts to confer," the documents continued, "Defendants have refused to address these concerns and have responded only with their insistence that they alone control all logistics and security issues."

However, Baldoni's legal team opposed Lively's motion in a July 13 letter to the judge.