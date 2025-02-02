Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively battle: Director launches website to share his side

US actress Blake Lively. Photo: AFP

The legal fight between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken a new turn as Baldoni has launched a website to share his side of the dispute, linking to legal documents and a timeline of events related to their ongoing lawsuit, according to People.

The website, titled "Lawsuit Info," was made public on February 1. It includes a 168-page timeline of messages, emails, and other communications, some of which were earlier unseen.

The move follows Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in December 2024, where she accused them of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied these allegations and counter sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation and extortion.

Lively's team has pushed back against Baldoni's online strategy, calling it an attempt to sway public opinion. They have requested a gag order to keep the case within the legal system, arguing that the leaked information could influence a future jury. Baldoni's team, however, claims Lively started the media attention by allegedly sharing her initial complaint with The New York Times.