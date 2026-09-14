Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrate 8th wedding anniversary with ‘new beginnings’

Hailey Bieber leans over a pool table, lining up a shot as Justin Bieber stands close behind her. The photograph, shared by the singer on Instagram, marks eight years of marriage for the couple, with a message about “new beginnings”.

“8 years until infinity, New beginnings,” Justin captioned the post. “I love you, baby Happy Anniversary.”

Hailey added some humour, commenting: “8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool”. She also left a separate comment with kissing emojis.

The post drew reactions from friends and fellow celebrities, including The Kid Laroi and Khloé Kardashian, who left an infinity symbol in the comments.

The couple marked their eighth wedding anniversary on September 13. They first married in a civil ceremony in New York City in 2018, before holding a larger celebration the following year.

From teenage introductions to marriage

Justin and Hailey’s history stretches back well before their wedding. They first met as teenagers through Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, although their relationship developed years later.

After briefly dating and splitting, they rekindled their romance in 2018. Justin proposed during a trip to the Bahamas in July that year, and the pair married just two months later.

On September 30, 2019, they celebrated their marriage with friends and family in South Carolina. The second wedding followed their more private courthouse ceremony in New York.

Becoming parents

In May 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child through photographs and a video from their vow renewal. Hailey wore a lace Saint Laurent dress that revealed her baby bump.

That August, they welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber. Justin announced his arrival on Instagram with a photograph of the baby’s foot and the caption: “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Their latest anniversary comes shortly after Jack’s second birthday, adding another milestone to the family’s celebrations.