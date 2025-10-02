  • search in Khaleej Times
Just engaged Taylor Swift joked Selena Gomez 'beat her to the altar' in wedding speech

In an emotional and funny speech at the nuptials of her best friend, pop idol Swift left guests crying, adding how both have found the love of their lives

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 4:29 PM

Pop icon Taylor Swift delivered a funny yet emotional speech at her best friend and fellow singer, Selena Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

Selena and Blanco got married at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, in the presence of her close friends and family members, where Swift spoke highly of the couple, as per Page Six.

During the speech, the Love Story singer, who recently got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, joked that Selena managed to "beat her to the altar." She further added how they have both found the loves of their lives.

At some other points, Swift left the guests emotional with her words, even some "crying," as per the outlet.

Giving out a shoutout to Selena Gomez as a "sister", Swift mentioned how she has been learning a lot from her.

"She spoke about how she and Selena have both been through so much together, both professionally and personally. She said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationships over the years, they were always there for each other," a source was quoted as saying by the publication.

Taylor Swift added that Selena only came to the realisation that she was just fine and focused on being herself after falling in love with Benny Blanco.

Calling the music producer "the most perfect person" for her best friend, she added, "It isn't luck that they found each other; it's love." She also opened up about seeing Selena the happiest on her wedding.

Taylor Swift was among the A-list guests at the wedding. She arrived in California in advance; however, she remained completely undercover with heavy security. Even though the singer has arrived for the weekend celebrations, she reportedly stayed at a private rental home instead of a hotel due to security reasons.