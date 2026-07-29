'Jumanji: Open World' trailer drops, Dwayne Johnson and original cast return for Christmas release

The official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, the highly anticipated third instalment in the rebooted franchise, has been released, bringing back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan for another action-packed adventure.

The trailer reunites audiences with Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his friends as they are summoned to Nora's home, where Spencer's grandfather introduces a mysterious bald-headed man, revealing the return of Dr Smolder Bravestone, played by Johnson. Kevin Hart's Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, Jack Black's Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon and Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse soon follow, setting the stage for another round of body-swapping chaos.

This time, however, the game has changed.

The trailer reveals that the world of Jumanji has spilled into reality, leaving the iconic video game characters trapped in what Spencer describes as "demo mode."

"We have a problem. They're video game characters, but they're stuck in demo mode," Spencer says in the trailer.

One of the trailer's biggest comedic moments comes when Bravestone suddenly begins speaking with a Spanish accent, hinting at another unexpected twist in the game's ever-changing rules.

The adventure escalates after the teenagers manage to return the characters to the game, only to discover that new players have taken over familiar avatars, creating a fresh round of unexpected pairings.

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Returning cast members include Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby. New additions to the franchise include Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes, according to Variety.

The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Producers include Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan.

Originally scheduled for release on December 11, Jumanji: Open World will now arrive in theatres on Christmas Day.

The franchise has proven to be a major box office success. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) earned more than $1.7 billion worldwide combined.

The rebooted series serves as a continuation of the beloved Jumanji franchise, which began with the 1995 film starring the late Robin Williams and a then-13-year-old Kirsten Dunst.