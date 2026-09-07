Julie Andrews makes Emmy history at 90 with 'Bridgerton' voice-over win

Julie Andrews has made Emmy history at the age of 90, becoming the oldest woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award.

The veteran actress won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Lady Whistledown in Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The win marks Andrews' second consecutive victory in the category for Bridgerton, after taking home the same award in 2025. Her latest recognition was for her performance in the Season 4 episode The Waltz.

Andrews beat fellow nominees Pamela Adlon for King of the Hill, Trey Parker for South Park, Hank Azaria for The Simpsons, Steven Yeun for Invincible and Matt Vogel for The Muppet Show.

The actress has voiced the sharp-tongued society columnist Lady Whistledown since Bridgerton premiered in 2020. While Andrews is never seen on screen, her narration has become one of the show's most recognisable elements.

The latest honour adds to a career spanning more than seven decades. Andrews is best known for classics including Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, and later introduced herself to a new generation of viewers through The Princess Diaries films.

The 90-year-old has stepped away from on-screen acting but continues to take on voice work and other creative projects.