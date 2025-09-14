  • search in Khaleej Times
Julia Roberts movie to kick off San Diego International Film Festival

The festival, which runs through October 19, will feature films from 29 countries and 24 world premieres selected from a record 3,500 submissions

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 1:11 PM

The San Diego International Film Festival kicks off October 15 with Luka Guadagnino's After the Hunt starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.

The festival, which runs through October 19, will feature films from 29 countries and 24 world premieres selected from a record-breaking 3,500 submissions, Variety reported.

The festival, strategically positioned in mid-October as awards season revs up, includes, in the Gala and Narrative Competition, Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal; Hikari's Rental Family, with Brendan Fraser; Cole Webley's Omaha, starring John Magaro; Marie-Elsa Sgualdo's Silent Rebellion, Max Walker-Silverman's Rebuilding, with Josh O'Connor; Matthew Shear's Fantasy Life, starring Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola, among other films.

The SDIFF's Foreign Film track recognises the best in international film, and this year, the fest has partnered with the House of Pacific Relations, a landmark of cottages housing celebrating 35 cultures in San Diego's Balboa Park that is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, according to Variety.

The festival's robust lineup includes documentaries, shorts and animation.

Other standouts in the Gala and Narrative Competition are 100 Liters of Gold, from Teemu Nikki; Case 137, from Dominik Moll; Hello Mother, by Byambasuren Ganbat; Lost in Territories, from Nadav Shlomo Giladi; Magic Hour, by Jacqueline Christy; Obraz, from Nikola Vukcevic; Sunphlowers from Dave Byrne; and The Party's Over, from Antony Cordier.

Documentary screenings include A Quiet Love, from Garry Keane, Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum Amelia Island, by Joey Travolta, and Ugo: An Artist at War, from Steve Nemsick.