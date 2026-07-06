Julia Roberts posts rare photo with husband Danny Moder for 24th wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts has celebrated 24 years of marriage with husband Danny Moder by sharing a heartfelt tribute and a rare selfie of the couple on social media.

The Pretty Woman star posted a sunlit photo on Instagram showing herself resting her head on Moder's shoulder as they smiled for the camera.

"TWENTY FOUR," Roberts captioned the post. "MORE MORE MORE."

The anniversary post quickly drew messages from friends and fellow celebrities.

"Happy happy happy anniversary Moders!!! Love rules! Love wins!!!," actor Rita Wilson wrote.

Ali Wentworth also shared her congratulations, commenting, "Happy Anniversary to the ultimate couple!!! Sending you loads of love!"

Roberts, 58, and Moder, 57, first met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, where Roberts starred alongside Brad Pitt while Moder worked as a cameraman. They began dating in 2002 and married later that year in a private ceremony in Taos, New Mexico.

Speaking on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in 2018, Roberts described marrying Moder as the defining moment of her life.

"Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way," she said. "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

The couple have largely kept their marriage and family life out of the public eye. They share three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 21, and their younger son Henry, 19.

Earlier this year, Roberts and Moder made a rare public appearance together at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, where they were photographed alongside actor and singer Teyana Taylor.

While promoting After the Hunt last September, Roberts also credited her husband as her constant source of happiness. During an interview, co-star Andrew Garfield said his source of joy "changes all the time," prompting Roberts to reply, "Mine doesn't."

Roberts has also spoken about how family remains her greatest achievement.

In a 2022 interview with CBS News, she said that although acting fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams, the life she has built with her husband and children is what she values most.

"The life that I've built with my husband," she said. "The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."