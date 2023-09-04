Julia Kociuban, Sanaz Sotoudeh thrill fans at Dubai concert

The actor-singer detailed her interactions with Liam while filming the 2010 movie 'The Last Song'
Julia Kociuban and Sanaz Sotoudeh enthralled the audience in a VIP Classical Concert held at Dubai Opera on August 27. Organized by SAMIT Event Group under the auspices of the Embassy of Canada in the UAE and the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai, the attendees were charmed by the classical pieces delicately chosen for the concert, and were a witness to an unforgettable evening.
Delicate notes of the piano combined with the enchanting and melodious music scores played by the artists were a sight to behold. The classical concert unfolded within the intimate ambience of the Dubai Opera studio, and made the experience grand and majestically as the music reverberated throughout the studio evoking emotions transcending language.
The event was a collaborative effort, supported by partners such as Capital Club Dubai, Khaleej Times, Music Instrurent and Rixos Premium Dubai.
