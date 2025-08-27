Frank Caprio's funeral to be live-streamed for millions of fans on Aug 29

Almost a week after the passing of the 'nicest judge in the world', the family of Frank Caprio has announced a funeral mass that humans across the globe who were touched by his kindness will be able to attend.

After getting thousands of request from around the world, Caprio's son announced the family would be livestreaming their father's funeral on their official Facebook and YouTube channels.

Famously known for his courtroom reality show Caught in Providence, Frank passed away at the age of 88 on August 21. Caprio shot to international fame for his understanding nature and second chances towards those involved in legal offences in his courtroom.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He passed after long battle with pancreatic cancer, which he was originally diagnosed with in 2023. His funeral is set to place on Friday, August 29, from 10am onwards.

"We'd like to thank you for your tremendous outpouring of love and support for us during this very difficult time. My dad's funeral mass will be on Friday, August 29, here at the Providence Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul at 10am," said his son in a social media post.

The family extended an open invitation to people living in the area who would like to attend the funeral.

"For those of you who live in the area and would like to join us, you are welcome to come. We've been getting thousands of request from people around the world who would like to join us to pray with us at my father's funeral mass. So we will be live streaming the mass on our social media pages. Any of you who would like to join us and pray with us, you can do so. Thank you again."

Caprio had served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge since 1985. He rose to fame through his television show, 'Caught in Providence', which earned a Daytime Emmy award nomination in 2021. Renowned for his compassionate, humble, and kind nature in the courtroom, Caprio was notably empathetic towards traffic violators. He was also popular for his heartwarming interactions with children.