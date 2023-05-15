Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander to star in Ron Howard's 'Origin of Species'

The film is directed by Shahad Nilambur
Filmmaker Ron Howard has locked a star-studded cast, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Bruhl, for his upcoming survival thriller movie Origin of Species.
Howard’s Imagine Entertainment are producing the project with CAA Media Finance and Stuart Ford's AGC Studios.
According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the shoot is scheduled to begin later this year in Queensland, Australia.
Noah Pink has penned the script.
Based on two different accounts of the same true story, the film is being described as an “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life.”
Howard's last directorial venture was Amazon Thai cave rescue thriller Thirteen Lives.
The film is directed by Shahad Nilambur
In a spoiler-filled interview, the writer-director discusses the characters’ surprising end points and his relief at bringing the trilogy to a close.
The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Delhi
Several politicians attended the star-studded ceremony, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Although these collector's items usually sell for thousands of dirhams, Waleed Hmidan sells them for Dh200 and below
The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals
As soon as the news of him being unwell was posted, the singer's fans and industry friends chimed in, wishing him the best
Raids were conducted at 29 locations across the country in the case against the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede and three others