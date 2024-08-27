Jr NTR looks fierce in new posters for 'Devara - Part 1'

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:48 PM

Building more anticipation among fans, makers of the much-anticipated Devara - Part 1 shared new intriguing posters of Jr NTR.

The posters feature Jr NTR looks fierce with two different avatars.

Recently, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of Saif's character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor's look.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.