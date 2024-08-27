Jr NTR looks fierce in new posters for 'Devara - Part 1'

Hira, who was the founder of and editor of 'Stardust Magazine', passed away on August 23
Building more anticipation among fans, makers of the much-anticipated Devara - Part 1 shared new intriguing posters of Jr NTR.
The posters feature Jr NTR looks fierce with two different avatars.
Recently, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of Saif's character, Bhaira.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor's look.
Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.
In the 52-second action-packed video, Saif's character, Bhaira, is seen dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent, with blood covering the ground. The clip also shows Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his clan, hinting at his powerful and fierce persona in the movie.
Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024.
ALSO READ:
Hira, who was the founder of and editor of 'Stardust Magazine', passed away on August 23
She has accused Malayalam actor Siddique of physical assault
Says she loves that people 'get her sense of humour'
The actor will play long-time Batman executive producer Michael Uslan in a stage play
She deleted her X account after coming across AI-generated images of herself
See Siddiqui in murder mystery 'Rautu Ka Raaz'
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to receive more substantial upgrades
'UAE’s multilingualism enables Indian actors to work in Bollywood and other film industries,' says star