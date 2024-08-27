E-Paper

Jr NTR looks fierce in new posters for 'Devara - Part 1'

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

By ANI

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:48 PM

Building more anticipation among fans, makers of the much-anticipated Devara - Part 1 shared new intriguing posters of Jr NTR.

The posters feature Jr NTR looks fierce with two different avatars.


Recently, on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of Saif's character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor's look.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.

In the 52-second action-packed video, Saif's character, Bhaira, is seen dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent, with blood covering the ground. The clip also shows Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his clan, hinting at his powerful and fierce persona in the movie.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024.

