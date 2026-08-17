Jordyn Woods marries Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet among guests

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have tied the knot after more than six years together.

The model and entrepreneur, 28, married the New York Knicks star, 30, in a star-studded outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday, August 15, according to People.

The couple exchanged vows overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with the ceremony surrounded by white floral arrangements and attended by family, friends and several familiar faces from Hollywood and the sporting world.

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Woods wore a strapless white gown with a lace-trimmed tulle veil, while Towns opted for a black tuxedo with a double-breasted jacket and bow tie.

Among the guests were Woods' longtime friend Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet. Justin and Hailey Bieber were also spotted at the celebration, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Actor Ben Stiller attended with Christine Taylor, while several of Towns fellow NBA players were also part of the celebrations.

Jenner's appearance comes years after her highly publicised fallout with Woods in 2019. The former best friends have since rekindled their friendship and have been spotted together on several occasions. Jenner also publicly celebrated Woods' engagement to Towns when it was announced last year.

From friends to husband and wife

Woods and Towns were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic in May 2020. They went Instagram official later that year.

Their relationship began during a difficult period for both of them. Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, in April 2020 following complications related to Covid-19. He has previously spoken about Woods' support following his mother's death and the role their friendship played in their relationship.

After five years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025.

Towns proposed at Overstory, a rooftop bar in New York City, with the pair sharing photographs from the proposal on Instagram alongside the caption: "Marry Christmas"

The proposal featured an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring designed with New York-based jewellery designer Bernard James.

Less than eight months later, the couple has officially become husband and wife, celebrating the milestone surrounded by friends, family and some of Hollywood's biggest names.