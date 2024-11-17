Jonathan Bailey confirms return to 'Bridgerton' for season four

Actor Jonathan Bailey has confirmed his return to Bridgerton for the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series.

The actor, who became a fan favourite for his portrayal of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, made the announcement during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with the Bridgerton family, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bailey, who led the second season alongside Simone Ashley, will once again join the ensemble cast for the next chapter of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama.

Looking ahead to season four, Bailey also shared his support for the new cast members, including his onscreen brother Luke Thompson and the recently announced addition, Yerin Ha, who will take centre stage as the lead couple in the upcoming season.

"There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great," Bailey said, adding, "So I'll always pop back and say hello."

Fans of the show can expect plenty of family moments as Bailey's Anthony, alongside his brother Colin, plays a key role in Benedict Bridgerton's love story.