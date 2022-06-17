Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series in the works with Kit Harington

The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
HBO is developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series based around popular character Jon Snow with actor Kit Harington set to reprise his fan-favourite role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action show would take place after the events of Game of Thrones.
In the final season of Game of Thrones, Snow becomes aware of his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne. The series concluded with his exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life.
Apart from the Jon Snow sequel series, HBO is working on Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the original series, Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships, 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom and an animated series.
House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere on August 21.
Harington was nominated for two Emmys, in supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series, during his time on Game of Thrones. Following the series’ eight season long run, Harington starred in Marvel Studios’ superhero movie Eternals.
