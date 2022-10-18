Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg' renewed for Season 2

The show is expected to premiere in 2023

By ANI Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:12 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:17 PM

Hollywood star Jon Hamm-led animated comedy Grimsburg has given out an early Season 2 renewal by Fox way before the show even premiered.

During a MIPCOM panel discussion led by Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, Michael Thorn, head of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, made the announcement.

According to Variety, "Grimsburg is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner," Thorn said.

"Of course, having Jon Hamm's talent and star power front and centre is a great place to start. Equally important, everything we're seeing with Grimsburg - from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts - makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand."

As per the reports of Variety, the premiere date for Grimsburg is currently unknown, although 2023 is the anticipated year of the program's debut. Marvin Flute (Hamm), portrayed as "perhaps the greatest detective ever to apprehend a cannibal clown and accurately identify a mid-century modern armoire," is at the story's core. However, he has yet to solve his puzzle of himself. In order to accomplish this, he must go back to Grimsburg, where everyone has a secret or two, and earn the respect of his fellow detectives, his vicious ex-wife, and his charmingly unstable kid.

According to Variety, Grimsburg is the most recent Fox animated programme to receive an early Season 2 renewal.