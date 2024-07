Jon Bon Jovi on giving advice to Ed Sheeran

American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor, Jon Bon Jovi . (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 1:57 PM

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up on how young and talented musicians like Ed Sheeran take guidance from him, reported People.

During a recent interview, he shared how the "younger guys" in the music industry, like Ed Sheeran -- whom he collaborated with on Living In Paradise look to him for guidance since he has "a certain experience".

"He's one of the greats," Bon Jovi said of the Ed Sheeran. "Ed is a sweetheart. I've met him over the years a number of times. We were hanging out. He and his wife and babies have come to spend, you know, like the weekend at my house," he added.

The Always singer revealed how he's been able to offer Sheeran some pointers. "When you get to a certain age with a certain experience, the younger guys come to you and you're like, you know, the Ghost of Christmas Future," Bon Jovi said. "And they start asking a lot of questions, like how and where, you know, and they looked to that."

The actor-singer then talked about penning Living in Paradise with the pop artist, who is still going through some life experiences.

"When we were writing it, he was, you know, putting himself into my predicament and, you know, because like I'd said, he and Cherry are so sweet and, you know, just trying to figure out those ropes," Jon began. "He's gonna write the I Got the Girl song before he gets to the Kiss the Bride song 'cause his kids are babies, you know?"