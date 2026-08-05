Jon Bernthal goes viral over 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man' transformation

Jon Bernthal has left the internet doing double takes after fans spotted his dramatic physical transformation between Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Side by side clips from The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day quickly spread across social media, with many fans admitting they hadn't realised Bernthal appeared in both films.

In The Odyssey, Bernthal appears with long hair and a thick beard, while in Spider-Man: Brand New Day he returns to his clean-cut Punisher look.

The comparisons soon sparked a wave of memes, with fans joking they couldn't believe they were looking at the same actor.

Bro flipped his face just to play a role pic.twitter.com/JikXX6cSAc — BlindGuy (@the_blind_thing) August 2, 2026

One user joked: "His hair migrated south or north, depending on which was filmed first."

Another simply wrote: "It's all about the hair."

Bernthal stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Frank Castle, marking the Punisher's first appearance in a Spider-Man film. He joins Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink in the Marvel movie.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey reunites Bernthal with Christopher Nolan in the director's adaptation of Homer's epic poem, led by Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

The viral reactions have highlighted just how dramatically Bernthal transforms from one role to another, with many fans saying they never realised he appeared in both films.