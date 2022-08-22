Johnny Depp to make surprise appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs

The television executive had called the 'Game of Thrones' star a "short, dumpy girl"
Actor Johnny Depp will reportedly be making a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend.
As per TMZ, Depp has been in talks with the show's production team to dress up as the network's Moonman mascot.
He will also reportedly "show face" at some point during the broadcast, emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, on August 28.
Although Depp isn't up for any awards this year, he has taken home five Moonmen statues throughout his career, including awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.
Depp's possible appearance would come just a few months after he won his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
A Virginia jury found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about sexual violence and ordered her to pay him USD 15 million. Depp's career has gradually bounced back.
He is also expected to direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and produce the movie alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. ANI
The television executive had called the 'Game of Thrones' star a "short, dumpy girl"
The rapper threw a racial slur at Noah on social media earlier this year
Charges stem from incidents at the annual Monster Mania Convention
The couple got married in 2018
According to media reports, the actor's mother had fallen off a dock at his Georgia home
The pictures give a glimpse into their lavish Alibaug house
The prequel that drops Monday in the UAE brings in more diversity but don't worry, the dragons are still around
The event will take place in October at Coca Cola Arena