Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz reunite for action thriller 'Day Drinker'

Actor Johnny Depp (Photo by Reuters)

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz are set to collaborate again in the upcoming thriller Day Drinker, directed by Marc Webb.

The film will make its debut at the American Film Market (AFM).

This project represents a significant moment for Depp, as it marks his most notable attempt at a Hollywood comeback following a series of controversies stemming from his highly publicised divorce from actress Amber Heard.

In recent years, Depp has appeared in the French period drama Jeanne du Barry and directed the indie film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, but these projects were not commercially focused and had European backing.

Day Drinker falls firmly within the action genre, featuring a compelling narrative where a cruise ship bartender encounters a mysterious day drinker, leading them both into the depths of a criminal underworld, according to Deadline.