Johnny Depp books out Indian restaurant in UK, spends $62,000 in lavish dinner after trial win

The actor recently won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp was spotted dining at an Indian restaurant, Varanasi, in Birmingham, UK on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the actor spent a large amount of around $62,000 (Dh227,732) at the restaurant, which he booked out entirely for the evening.

Depp was joined by English musician Jeff Beck and 20 other friends. Media reports say that the actor is expected to appear on stage alongside Beck in the latter's concert on Monday.

Depp also interacted with restaurant staff, the restaurant owner and his daughters. Mo Hussain, the owner of Varanasi, said that Depp was humble and in good spirits, and seemed to be smiling a "smile of relief".

The actor has been spotted at various restaurants across the United Kingdom post his win in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Earlier this week, he was spotted enjoying a British meal of fish and chips in a pub in Newcastle.

The couple divorced in 2016. In 2018, Amber Heard wrote an article in which she described dealing with domestic abuse, without mentioning Johnny’s name. Post the release of the article, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages.

The highly publicised trial lasted for about six weeks. The jury found that Amber Heard could not back her allegations against Depp with substantial proof, and concluded that her claims of abuse were false.

Depp was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages. However, the jury also found that Depp had defamed Heard on one occasion, and awarded her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.