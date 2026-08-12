John Cena is coming to Abu Dhabi for Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026

Wrestling fans in the UAE will soon get the chance to see John Cena in person, with the WWE star and Hollywood actor confirmed to appear at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) in Abu Dhabi.

Cena will attend the pop culture festival at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on September 12 and 13, organisers announced.

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The 17-time wrestling world champion is one of the biggest names to join this year's celebrity line-up. After becoming one of WWE's most recognisable stars, Cena built a Hollywood career with appearances in films including The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious, Barbie, Bumblebee and Superman.

Beyond wrestling and acting, Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation by an individual. He has also written children's books and released the rap album You Can't See Me, named after the catchphrase that became synonymous with his wrestling career.

Who else is coming?

Cena joins a growing line-up of international stars appearing at MEFCC 2026.

Among them is Mackenyu, known for playing Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action One Piece, as well as Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who portrayed Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Lurch in Netflix's Wednesday.

More guests are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Fans attending the convention will be able to take part in celebrity panels, cosplay showcases, gaming experiences and comic book activities. The Meet the Stars zone will also offer opportunities for signings, photographs and interactions with celebrity guests.

When is MEFCC 2026?

The 14th edition of Middle East Film & Comic Con will take place from September 11 to 13 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Cena is scheduled to appear on September 12 and 13.

Organisers said VIP tickets have already sold out. Standard tickets are priced at Dh160 for a one-day Friday pass, Dh190 for Saturday and Dh160 for Sunday. A three-day weekend pass costs Dh390.

Children aged six and under can enter free, while tickets for children aged seven to 11 cost Dh50 at the door.

The convention, which previously welcomed more than 46,000 fans, brings together film, television, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles under one roof.