John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' star dies after cancer battle

'Families will watch with pride': Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur on his latest film 'Binny and Family'
The film was released in theatres on September 27
Actor John Ashton, renowned for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in the Beverly Hills Cop film series, has passed away at the age of 76.
His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday after a brief battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ashton's portrayal of Detective Taggart in the original Beverly Hills Cop films, released in 1984 and 1987, was beloved by audiences.
He reprised his role in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, where he returns as a police chief.
The series, which starred Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold, showcased Ashton's comedic timing and strong screen presence.
His career spanned more than five decades, during which he appeared in numerous films and television shows.
Notable works include An Eye for an Eye (1973), So Evil, My Sister (1974), Cat Murkil and the Silks (1976), Borderline (1979), and Honky Tonk Freeway (1981).
More recent projects include Sweet Deadly Dreams (2006), Gone Baby Gone (2007), Middle Men (2009), and Lonesome Soldier (2023).
On television, Ashton had guest roles in popular shows such as Columbo, Police Story, Barnaby Jones, and MASH.
He also made a memorable appearance in the long-running series Dallas during the 1978-79 season, playing Willie Jo Garr, a character entangled in a tragic storyline.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, John David Ashton was born on February 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Raised in Enfield, Connecticut, he graduated from USC with a BA in theatre arts, which paved the way for his successful acting career.
He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Ann Ashton and Linda Jean Ashton, and his brother, Edward Richard Ashton Jr.
ALSO READ:
The film was released in theatres on September 27
This came after the band announced the release of their 10th studio album which will be available on Friday, October 4
The 22-year-old announced her debut world tour in July this year, which is set to kick off from October 5
Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event
As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section
His happiness was truly infectious
They will take the stage on December 21
The Grammy winner performed solo for decades but also formed the supergroup The Highwaymen in the mid-1980s