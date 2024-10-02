John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' star dies after cancer battle

US actor John Ashton (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM

Actor John Ashton, renowned for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in the Beverly Hills Cop film series, has passed away at the age of 76.

His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday after a brief battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ashton's portrayal of Detective Taggart in the original Beverly Hills Cop films, released in 1984 and 1987, was beloved by audiences.

He reprised his role in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, where he returns as a police chief.

The series, which starred Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold, showcased Ashton's comedic timing and strong screen presence.

His career spanned more than five decades, during which he appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Notable works include An Eye for an Eye (1973), So Evil, My Sister (1974), Cat Murkil and the Silks (1976), Borderline (1979), and Honky Tonk Freeway (1981).

More recent projects include Sweet Deadly Dreams (2006), Gone Baby Gone (2007), Middle Men (2009), and Lonesome Soldier (2023).

On television, Ashton had guest roles in popular shows such as Columbo, Police Story, Barnaby Jones, and MASH.