John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for January 2024 release

Look: Archies actors Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda pictured at co-star’s birthday bash
The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic-book series Archie Comics
Actor John Abraham's next feature film The Diplomat will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024, the makers have announced.
The film, directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, is a high-octane drama and features Abraham in the role of a high ranking government official, a press release stated.
The Diplomat has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led Force, Batla House and Rocky Handsome as well D-Day and Pink.
The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.
Abraham most recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan. He will be next seen in action thriller Tehran.
