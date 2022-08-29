John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh to star in Sajid Khan's next directorial '100%'

Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill will also feature in the upcoming film

By PTI Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 11:37 AM

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, titled '100%,' the makers announced on Monday.

Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies," the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video.

"Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series.

'100%' will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.

Khan, known for films such as 'Heyy Baby' and two 'Housefull' movies, last directed 2014's 'Humshakals.'