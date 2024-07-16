Jodie Turner-Smith to be seen in spy drama 'The Agency'

The Bollywood actresses ran into each other at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai
Actor Jodie Turner-Smith will be seen in the upcoming espionage series The Agency at Paramount+ With Showtime.
According to Variety, the project is based on the French series Le Bureau des Legendes. Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere are also a part of the project.
"Jodie Turner-Smith is a force who captivates audiences with her raw, emotional power," said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. "We are thrilled she is joining our extraordinary cast alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere."
Official synopsis of the project read, "follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."
Turner-Smith was most recently seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte. Her other TV credits include the final season of Sex Education, Anne Boleyn, The Last Ship, and Nightflyers. She will also star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. In film, she is known for roles in features such as Queen & Slim as well as Murder Mystery 2, After Yang, and White Noise.
ALSO READ:
The Bollywood actresses ran into each other at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a dazzling affair, attracting prominent figures from both Bollywood and Hollywood
Swift's Milan gig follows her three-and-a-half-hour Eras Tour, which she performed in Zurich on July 9 and 10
A major media outlet reported that the band has 'experimented' with AI to produce a music video which may also have an AI-generated production
The 53-year-old actor had been fighting cancer for many years
Sinha returns to the role of girl next door in spooky movie
Abbasi is known to push boundaries and challenge conventions with his movie choices
Adel and Dr Sana Sajan were at the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding