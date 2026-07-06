Jodie Foster says 'F1' movie "was made by AI", sparks debate over filmmaking

Actor Jodie Foster has sparked discussion about the growing role of artificial intelligence in filmmaking after suggesting that Brad Pitt's F1 appeared to be "made by AI."

Speaking during a discussion about cinema and technology, Foster reflected on how modern filmmaking has evolved, particularly with advances in artificial intelligence.

"I don't say this disparagingly. How could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars," Foster said.

"But I look at a movie like F1, and I'm like, F1 was made by AI. Wasn't it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way they would be written if a computer were writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time."

She clarified that her comments were not intended as criticism, adding that contemporary filmmaking techniques and highly structured storytelling can sometimes resemble algorithmic output.

"And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places," Foster said.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a fictional Formula 1 driver whose promising career was cut short by a life-threatening crash three decades earlier. The film follows his return to the sport and also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Kerry Condon.

The racing drama was released in 2025 before making its streaming debut on Apple TV in December of the same year.

Following the film's success, Kosinski told People in October 2025 that discussions about a sequel had already begun.

"Based on the reception of the film, I would love to see what adventures Sonny Hayes is going on to next, and I think the audience would too," he said. "So we're actually gonna start talking about that very soon, start kind of coming up with, 'What could that next chapter of his story be?'"

F1 went on to win the Academy Award for Best Sound at the 2026 Oscars and reportedly earned $144 million during its opening weekend, marking the biggest box office debut of Brad Pitt's career.