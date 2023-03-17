'Jodhaa Akbar' actor attacked at gym in Los Angeles

As a goodwill ambassador for the UN, the Best Actress Oscar winner has seen up close how crises can expose deep existing inequalities
Indian actor, Aman Dhaliwal, was recently attacked by a man wielding a hatchet and a knife outside a gym in Los Angeles.
According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Aman Dhaliwal was assaulted in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Tuesday at about 9.20am, by a man, Corona police identified as Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana.
Both men ended up inside the gym, where Dhaliwal was held at knifepoint until the victim fought back and disarmed and detained the attacker with the help of other people at the location.
Dhaliwal sustained several stab wounds on his upper body, the police said. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. The actor is currently recovering.
Chand suffered minor injuries while being restrained and was sent to the hospital for treatment. He was taken to the Robert Presley Correctional Center after being released and arrested for attempted murder. The bail amount was set at $1 million, reported Deadline.
Dhaliwal appeared in several Punjabi and Hindi films like 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di', 'Ajj De Ranjhe', and TV shows like 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed' and 'Porus'. He was also a part of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's period romantic drama film 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Big Brother'.
