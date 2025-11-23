  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB clear.png28.2°C

Indian billionaire Netra Mantena's wedding: From JLo to Trump Jr, guest list revealed

Udaipur has been buzzing for the past couple of days with their wedding festivities, attended by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, among others

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 5:54 PM

Updated: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 6:16 PM

Top Stories

New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

'Predicting death' to fitness guru: Biohacker to help Dubai residents be 'ultimate humans'

'Predicting death' to fitness guru: Biohacker to help Dubai residents be 'ultimate humans'

Global music sensation Jennifer Lopez is currently in India.

The On The Floor hitmaker arrived in Udaipur on Saturday to attend the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju.

Recommended For You

How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

Facing verbal abuse at work in Dubai? Know your rights and legal protections

Facing verbal abuse at work in Dubai? Know your rights and legal protections

Team Elphaba or Team Glinda? Here's how to nail the perfect outfit for either side

Team Elphaba or Team Glinda? Here's how to nail the perfect outfit for either side

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Israeli military kills 13 in Lebanon strike, says 'Hamas terrorists' eliminated

Israeli military kills 13 in Lebanon strike, says 'Hamas terrorists' eliminated

 

Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paparazzi as she exited the airport have been doing the rounds on the Internet since she touched down in India.

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju is a co-founder of the AI company Superorder. Udaipur has been buzzing for the past couple of days with their wedding festivities, attended by a long list of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Sophie Choudry, among others.

Several stars took over the stage with performances, but Ranveer Singh was the undeniable showstopper. He jumped off the stage, hugged Netra and Vamsi and then launched into a high-energy rap of Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy.

The moment that truly grabbed everyone's attention was when he got Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to dance along to his hit track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Here are a few clips from the wedding festivities.