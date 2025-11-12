  • search in Khaleej Times
Jimmy Kimmel mourns passing of his show's band leader Cleto Escobedo III

"To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old," the US TV host wrote on social media

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 12:17 PM

Cleto Escobedo III, US late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's longtime friend and leader of his show's house band, Cleto and the Cletones, has died at 59.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kimmel confirmed the news of his friend's passing and remembered their time spent together, from being kids to working together on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"...To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true," he wrote on Instagram.

He went on to urge everyone to cherish their friends as he did for Cleto, further requesting them to pray for the late artist's family.

As soon as he shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with condolences. Many also spoke about the bond between the longtime friends.

On the Tuesday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian broke down in tears as he offered a tribute to his late friend.

"We've been on the air for almost 23 years, and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young. Everyone loves Cleto... everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It's not... It's just not fair," Kimmel said.

He also announced that a few upcoming episodes will be cancelled in the wake of Cleto's loss.

According to People, Kimmel and Escobedo III grew up together; however, their friendship grew stronger after coming together for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The two had been together since the show's premiere in 2003.