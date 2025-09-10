Jimmy Fallon tries the 'Bhangra' with Karan Aujla, leaves fans excited

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla took the Bhangra dance form to the world stage as he appeared on American television when he taught the dance form to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

In the video shared by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the singer, who recently released his new album P-Pop Culture, was seen greeting Fallon with a hug before announcing, "So I am going to teach you some bhangra today."

Fallon, dressed in his usual suit, looked unsure and joked, "I am too stiff." But with Aujla's help, he quickly loosened up and joined him in grooving to Gabru from the singer's latest album.

Aujla wore a classic black kurta-pyjama with a sleeveless jacket for the show.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section, calling it a proud day for Punjabi music and culture.

One fan wrote, "Making us all proud!! Super excited to watch this episode." Some even laughed at Jimmy's first clumsy steps, saying, "At least he tried; Americans look so funny doing bhangra."

Aujla's appearance comes weeks after he dropped P-Pop Culture, his third studio album, which was released in Montreal during a sold-out concert.

Aujla is set to perform at Rolling Loud India on November 23, 2025, in Navi Mumbai. The lineup also includes Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Sambata, and more. ANI