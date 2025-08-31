BTS Jimin, actress Song Da Eun confirmed to have dated; Hybe issues statement

It was confirmed on Sunday, August 31, that Park Jimin from hit Kpop group BTS had been in a relationship with actress Song Da Eun, after years of speculation and rumours floating online.

The two celebrities have been rumoured to be dating on and off since 2024. Park started his mandatory military service in December 2023. Some South Korean media outlets have reported that this is when the relationship began. Fans noticed some Easter eggs in Song's and Park's social media posts over the course of 2024, with Song posting what people claimed were references to the singer and BTS. Fans also pointed to similarities in locations from where the celebrities posted photos to their individual accounts.

The dating rumours gained particular traction over the last few days, as a video posted by Song on TikTok (now deleted) in 2024 went viral again. The clip reportedly showed Song surprising a man who looked like Park.

Following days of rumours, BTS's agency Hybe finally put out a statement confirming that the two celebrities had been in a relationship, but are no longer dating.

"Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it," said the statement. It continued to clarify that the company felt the need to issue a statement in order to stop "baseless" rumours from circulating.

"The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present," it said.

The statement concluded with a plea to the public to not make "reckless speculations" about the celebrities' private lives. In particular, the company has asked fans to "refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist," referring to Song. This last bit could refer to the hate that the actress has been receiving online, with some fans accusing her of using Park to gain clout and fame.

The members of BTS are no strangers to dating rumours, however, this is the first time that their agency has made an official statement regarding the issue.