Jim Parsons says 'The Big Bang Theory' success came at the cost of his happiness

Jim Parsons may have been one of television's biggest stars during The Big Bang Theory, but behind the scenes he was struggling with the pressure that came with his success.

Speaking on the All Out with Jon Dean podcast, the four-time Emmy winner admitted that while the sitcom made him one of the highest-paid actors on television, it was also a period marked by stress and unhappiness.

"I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed," Parsons said.

The actor, who played the beloved Sheldon Cooper for all 12 seasons of the hit CBS comedy, explained that much of that pressure came from within. Determined to maintain the show's success and his own performance, he said he constantly felt like he had "so many plates in the air."

Looking back, Parsons believes that relentless drive came at a personal cost.

"I missed tons of life, I wouldn't do that again for any amount of money."

Rather than blaming the show or the people around him, Parsons said the pressure was largely self-imposed.

His comments offer a rare glimpse behind the glamour of one of television's most successful sitcoms, which ran for 12 seasons and turned him into one of the highest-paid actors on TV.

Today, however, the 53 year old says he's entering a very different phase of his life.

"I feel I'm at the beginning of something very new," Parsons said, describing the period as a personal "Renaissance." Rather than trying to define what comes next, he said he wants the changes to unfold naturally.

"I think I'm coming into a more authentic version of myself right now," he added.

Years after The Big Bang Theory came to an end, Parsons' reflections show that while fame brought extraordinary success, finding happiness has required something far more personal. redefining his relationship with work, ambition and himself.