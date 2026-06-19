Jim Carrey, Ron Howard eye return for 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' sequel

Carrey, who famously portrayed the Grinch in the original film, is in talks to reprise his role, while Howard is expected to return as director

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 19 Jun 2026, 11:41 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A sequel to the 2000 holiday blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in development, with actor Jim Carrey and filmmaker Ron Howard expected to return to the beloved Dr. Seuss adaptation, according to Variety.

According to reports, the project is being developed by Universal and Imagine Entertainment. Carrey, who famously portrayed the Grinch in the original film, is in talks to reprise his role, while Howard is expected to return as director.

Recommended For You

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

Iran emphasises on 'need for dialogue' with Gulf countries after US peace deal

Iran emphasises on 'need for dialogue' with Gulf countries after US peace deal

Trump, Iran president sign peace deal; Hormuz to 'instantly' reopen, says Pakistan

Trump, Iran president sign peace deal; Hormuz to 'instantly' reopen, says Pakistan

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

 

Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer is also set to return as a producer.

While discussions are ongoing and the project has not yet been officially greenlit, the sequel is currently being developed with a script from Alec Berg, known for Barry and Silicon Valley, along with Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel. The trio previously worked together on Curb Your Enthusiasm and also collaborated on another Dr. Seuss adaptation, The Cat in the Hat.

Released in 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas became a major box office success, earning more than USD 350 million worldwide and emerging as one of the biggest family films of its era.

Carrey has previously expressed interest in revisiting the iconic character, though he acknowledged the challenges he faced during the original production due to the extensive makeup process.

"Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch," Carrey said during an interview with ComicBook.com in 2024.

Reflecting on the experience of playing the character, he added, "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process."

Despite the difficulties, the actor said he remained motivated by the film's young audience.

"The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids. It's for the kids,'" he recalled, according to Variety.

Carrey also suggested that modern filmmaking technology could make a return to Whoville more appealing.

"And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world," he said.

The actor, who was among Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1990s and early 2000s, has taken on fewer acting roles in recent years. He is currently expected to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, scheduled for release in 2027.

The Grinch story also received a successful animated adaptation in 2018 with The Grinch, produced by Universal and Illumination Entertainment, which went on to become another major box office hit, according to Variety.

The new sequel project will be overseen by Dr. Seuss Enterprises CEO Susan Brandt, while Britt Hennemuth, Senior Vice President of Production Development and Special Projects, and Creative Executive Christina Hoffrogge will supervise development on behalf of Universal, according to Variety.

No release date for the sequel has been announced. ANI

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

2

Trump, Iran president sign peace deal; Hormuz to 'instantly' reopen, says Pakistan

3

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

4

What are the 14 points in the US-Iran draft deal? Full formal text revealed

5

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions