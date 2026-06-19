Jim Carrey, Ron Howard eye return for 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' sequel

A sequel to the 2000 holiday blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in development, with actor Jim Carrey and filmmaker Ron Howard expected to return to the beloved Dr. Seuss adaptation, according to Variety.

According to reports, the project is being developed by Universal and Imagine Entertainment. Carrey, who famously portrayed the Grinch in the original film, is in talks to reprise his role, while Howard is expected to return as director.

Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer is also set to return as a producer.

While discussions are ongoing and the project has not yet been officially greenlit, the sequel is currently being developed with a script from Alec Berg, known for Barry and Silicon Valley, along with Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel. The trio previously worked together on Curb Your Enthusiasm and also collaborated on another Dr. Seuss adaptation, The Cat in the Hat.

Released in 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas became a major box office success, earning more than USD 350 million worldwide and emerging as one of the biggest family films of its era.

Carrey has previously expressed interest in revisiting the iconic character, though he acknowledged the challenges he faced during the original production due to the extensive makeup process.

"Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch," Carrey said during an interview with ComicBook.com in 2024.

Reflecting on the experience of playing the character, he added, "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process."

Despite the difficulties, the actor said he remained motivated by the film's young audience.

"The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids. It's for the kids,'" he recalled, according to Variety.

Carrey also suggested that modern filmmaking technology could make a return to Whoville more appealing.

"And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world," he said.

The actor, who was among Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1990s and early 2000s, has taken on fewer acting roles in recent years. He is currently expected to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, scheduled for release in 2027.

The Grinch story also received a successful animated adaptation in 2018 with The Grinch, produced by Universal and Illumination Entertainment, which went on to become another major box office hit, according to Variety.

The new sequel project will be overseen by Dr. Seuss Enterprises CEO Susan Brandt, while Britt Hennemuth, Senior Vice President of Production Development and Special Projects, and Creative Executive Christina Hoffrogge will supervise development on behalf of Universal, according to Variety.

No release date for the sequel has been announced. ANI