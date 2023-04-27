Jiah Khan suicide case verdict tomorrow: Will Aditya Pancholi's son, Sooraj, serve jail term for abetment?

The Bollywood actress took her own life in June 2013, sparking a flurry of controversy when a six-page note allegedly addressed to Sooraj was found in her family home

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:00 PM

In a huge development in the infamous suicide case of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, a Mumbai Court will likely deliver its final verdict tomorrow, April 28. Final arguments reportedly concluded on April 20, with the judge saying he would try and declare the final verdict on Friday.

According to local media outlets, the Pancholi family is positive, yet 'anxious' about the outcome.

The highly public case first came to light in June 2013, when Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom of her family's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, dead at age 25. Her death, initially deemed a suicide in 2013 and re-confirmed to be one in 2016, sparked a flurry of controversy when a six-page hand-written note was found at Khan's residence.

The suicide note, allegedly addressed to her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, (son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab), indicated that Khan planned to take her life, and cited Pancholi as a major factor behind the decision.

Khan accused Pancholi of, among other things, physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and infidelity. She explained in the note that living with heartbreak had taken a toll on her so drastic, leaving her with pain so unbearable, that she was unable to continue living any longer.

Pancholi, a star kid who had not yet made his debut then, was taken into police custody during investigations in June 2013, but was granted bail shortly after. On January 31, 2018, a court in Mumbai officially charged Pancholi with abetting Khan's suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

'Positive, yet anxious'

Now, with the verdict set to be delivered tomorrow, and the end of a 10-year long court battle between Khan's mother Rabia and the Pancholi family set to come to an end, the latter are said to be positive, yet anxious, about the outcome.

According to local media outlets, a source close to the family said, “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict, which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52."

Earlier, his parents vehemently denied Pancholi's involvement in Khan's death, stating that their son was not responsible for her decision.

