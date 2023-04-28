Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges

The B-town stars were in their best attires as they arrived at the event
Almost 10 years after actress Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abutment charges.
"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Special CBI court judge Judge AS Sayyed said while pronouncing the verdict.
Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013.
Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked Suraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.
Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.
Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.
In October 2013, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.
On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.
Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.
ALSO READ:
The B-town stars were in their best attires as they arrived at the event
We've got you covered for Thursday with these amazing options
The Bollywood star has had a hectic few months, attending various events and getting used to being a mother
The film starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and many others is due in cinemas on July 21
The latest is Mamukkoya, who reportedly died of a brain haemorrhage in Kerala on Wednesday
The actor also launched popular Indian TV shows Aap ki Adalat in the UAE with news anchor Rajat Sharma
The Bollywood diva essays another character of the same name in her upcoming 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'
From DC's The Flash and Aquaman to Dune 2 and Wonka, day two of the CinemaCon showcased many star-studded films to watch out for this year