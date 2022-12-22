'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer out now

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release on January 25, 2023

By CT Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM

Makers of the upcoming action thriller Pathaan have unveiled the second song of the film, a party anthem Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, and Vishal and Sheykhar, the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Vishaal and Sheykhar have also composed the music.

The track, choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, features lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Watch the video below:

Talking about the song, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand had earlier said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first track of the film Besharam Rang, which gathered massive responses from the audience.

However, it also evoked a controversy with several political leaders in India expressing anger over the use of the colour saffron in Deepika's costume.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.